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Tag:
Parade
Senegal parade Afcon trophy despite title controversy
28 Mar 2026-23:17
Azerbaijan’s Victory Day Parade unites allies in a show of strength and solidarity
07 Nov 2025-10:19
Turkish president to visit Azerbaijan for Victory Day celebrations
03 Nov 2025-13:01
China to showcase new weapons at upcoming parade
28 Aug 2025-18:40
Kazakhstan celebrates Victory Day with large parade
09 May 2025-19:50
Ukraine urges countries to skip Russia's Victory Day events
06 May 2025-19:17
Dodgers to celebrate World Series championship with parade
31 Oct 2024-11:57
Shooting at New York's West Indian Day Parade: Five people injured
03 Sep 2024-08:11
Russia holds Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square
09 May 2022-07:41
Baku Media Center produces video dedicated to Victory Parade
11 Dec 2020-16:32
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