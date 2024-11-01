Shooting in downtown Orlando kills 2 men and injuries to seven others

An overnight shooting in downtown Orlando has left two men dead and at least seven others injured, the city’s police department reported, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said eight people were shot, two of the victims died and a ninth person was trampled in the chaos. Victims' ages are between 19 and 39, police said.The suspect, identified as 17-year-old Jaylen Dwayne Edgar, has a previous arrest record, according to police.Video shows a large crowd dispersing in a chaotic scene. Police said 50,000-100,000 people were in the area for a Halloween celebration.

News.Az