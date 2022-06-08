News.az
News
Mcdonalds
Tag:
Mcdonalds
Trump touts economic progress in meeting with McDonald’s owners
18 Nov 2025-09:45
Shooting incident at McDonald’s in Ukraine -
VIDEO
07 Aug 2025-14:11
McDonald's to scale back diversity practices following US Supreme Court ruling
07 Jan 2025-13:34
McDonald’s shares fall after fatal US E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounders
23 Oct 2024-12:12
1 dead, dozens sickened in E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounders in US
23 Oct 2024-10:04
Trump serves up fries at Pennsylvania McDonald's -
PHOTO/VIDEO
21 Oct 2024-12:17
Russia's McDonald's replacement runs low on fries
09 Jul 2022-09:54
McDonald's restaurants in Siberia and Urals will close on June 10
08 Jun 2022-19:41
