Shots fired at Quebec mosque with 40 people inside

Five dead after shots have been fired at Quebec city mosque, APA reports citing Sputnik.

Several shots have been fired inside the Islamic Cultural Center in Canada's Quebec City, local media reported. There were about forty people inside at the moment of the accident, according to witnesses.



The mosque president has told reporters that five people were killed. Quebec police spokesman has confirmed deaths but refused to give any numbers. The police have cordoned off the territory around the cultural center after the shooting.



Authorities reported two arrests in what Quebec's premier and Canada's prime minister called an act of terrorism.



"Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families," Justin Trudeau said Sunday on his Twitter account.

News.Az

