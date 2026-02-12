Siemens lifts 2026 profit outlook after strong Q1

+ ↺ − 16 px

Siemens has raised its full-year profit outlook after delivering stronger-than-expected results in the first quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, signaling resilient demand across its industrial businesses.

The German engineering and technology group reported a 15% increase in industrial profit, reaching 2.90 billion euros in the three months ending in December. The result comfortably beat analyst expectations of 2.64 billion euros, according to a consensus forecast, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Following the strong quarterly performance, Siemens upgraded its forecast for basic earnings per share for the 2026 fiscal year, which runs through the end of September. The company now expects earnings between 10.70 and 11.10 euros per share, up from its previous guidance of 10.40 to 11.00 euros.

Siemens, which operates across sectors ranging from rail transport to factory automation software, has benefited from continued investment in industrial digitalization and infrastructure projects. The company’s diversified portfolio has helped cushion it against broader economic uncertainty affecting parts of the global manufacturing sector.

The upgraded outlook suggests management expects stable demand to continue through the remainder of the fiscal year. Market watchers say sustained infrastructure spending and automation upgrades across industries could remain key growth drivers for Siemens in 2026.

