Silver jumps to highest level since 2011

The implied annualized one-month borrowing costs for silver in London jumped to approximately 4.5% on Friday, well above the typical near-zero rate. Higher lease rates indicate a tightening market.

Most of the silver in London is held by exchange-traded funds, meaning it is not available to lend or buy. The white metal has recently been bolstered by solid inflows into silver-backed exchange-traded funds, with holdings up by 1.1 million ounces on Thursday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Daniel Ghali of TD Securities has argued that the outflow of silver caused by the tariff arbitrage opportunity has left inventories of freely available silver in the market critically low.

“Our estimates of LBMA silver’s free-float now stands at its lowest levels in recorded history,” Ghali wrote in a note Thursday. “Silver’s illusion of liquidity tells us that silver markets will only rebalance through some form of a squeeze on physical.”

The white metal has risen 27% this year, with gains recently outpacing gold. Silver has a dual character, valued both for its uses as a financial asset and an industrial input, including for clean-energy technologies. The metal is a key ingredient in solar panels, an increasingly important source of demand. Against that backdrop, the market is headed for a fifth year in deficit, according to industry group the Silver Institute.

Meanwhile, spot gold was 0.7% higher at $3,347.21 an ounce at 11:48 a.m. in London. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was up 0.1%. Platinum fell and palladium rose more than 2%.