Singapore Airlines launches world's longest flight

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has launched the world’s longest commercial flight, between Singapore and New York, AzerTag reports.

The first new non-stop flight between Singapore and New York departed Changi International Airport on 11 October 2018 at 2337hrs (SIN time) and arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport a day later, at 0529hrs (US Eastern time). The flight duration was 17 hours 52 minutes.

Operated by the all-new Airbus A350-900ULR (Ultra Long Range), the route will initially be served thrice-weekly, departing Singapore on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Daily operations will commence from 18 October after an additional A350-900ULR aircraft enters service.

