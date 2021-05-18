Singapore approves Covid vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 as cases surge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Singapore has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15, authorities announced on Wednesday, CNBC reports.

The vaccination program will be expanded to those between 40 and 44 years old from Wednesday, and health authorities will extend the interval between the first and second shots, the Ministry of Health said.

Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between 12 and 15 under the Pandemic Special Access Route for emergency therapeutic products.

Previously, only those 16 and above were allowed to receive the shot. The vaccine developed by Moderna is only given to individuals who are 18 years and above.

The country’s expert committee on Covid vaccines assessed the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of the vaccine before endorsing the interim authorization by HSA.

“The data showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated high efficacy consistent with that observed in the adult population,” the ministry of health said in a press release.

“Its safety profile is also consistent with the known safety profile in the adult population and the standards set for other registered vaccines used in the immunization against other diseases,” it added.

