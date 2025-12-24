Singapore-Melbourne Qantas flight makes emergency landing in Adelaide

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Qantas flight from Singapore scheduled to land in Melbourne on Wednesday morning was diverted to Adelaide due to a technical issue.

Flight QF36 departed Singapore at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and landed in Adelaide at 5 a.m. (ACDT) Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

The airline confirmed that the diversion was due to a technical problem and that the plane landed safely. It did not make an emergency or priority landing.

All passengers have been rebooked onto alternative flights to Melbourne.

“We're very sorry for any inconvenience caused, particularly at this time of year, however safety is our number one priority and we thank passengers for their patience and understanding,” Qantas said in a statement.

The aircraft will be inspected by engineers.

