Singapore seizes record 35.7 kg of smuggled Rhino horns from South Africa

Singaporean authorities intercepted 35.7 kilograms of rhinoceros horns worth approximately S$1.13 million ($867,430) en route to Laos, marking the largest seizure in the city-state’s history, the National Parks Board (NParks) announced on Tuesday.

The horns were hidden in a shipment labeled as furniture fittings and accompanied by around 150 kg of other animal parts, including bones, teeth, and claws. Investigations confirmed that the rhino horns came from white rhinoceroses in South Africa. Species identification for the other wildlife parts is ongoing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“All rhino species are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, and Singapore maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal wildlife trade,” the NParks and air cargo handler SATS said. Routine inspections detected an unusual odor from the shipment, triggering a full investigation.

The seized horns will be destroyed according to international guidelines to prevent re-entry into the black market. Under Singaporean law, trading endangered species carries fines of up to S$200,000 per specimen, total fines capped at S$1 million, and up to eight years in prison.

The previous record haul was 34.7 kg seized at Changi Airport in 2022, highlighting the ongoing demand for rhino horns as status symbols and in traditional medicine across Asia.

