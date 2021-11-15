Singapore to launch Vaccinated Travel Lanes with five more countries

Singapore will extend the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) arrangement to include India, Indonesia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Ministry of Health said in a press release on Monday, Xinhua reports.

The VTLs with India and Indonesia will start to work from Nov. 29, and those with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will be launched on Dec. 6.

To date, Singapore has launched VTLs with Australia, Brunei, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Republic of Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Britain, and the United States, said the health ministry.

Singapore will also launch VTLs with Malaysia, Finland, and Sweden from Nov. 29.

According to the health ministry, travelers under the VTL arrangement are not subject to Stay-Home Notice (SHN) on arrival. Instead, they will be required to produce a negative result of the Pre-Departure Test taken within two days prior to departure and undergo an on-arrival PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test.

On Monday, Singapore's health ministry reported 2,069 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 239,272. Meanwhile, eight more cases, aged from 71 to 96, were reported to have died from COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country, taking the coronavirus death toll to 594.

News.Az