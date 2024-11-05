Singer Garth Brooks considers leaving US amid sexual abuse allegations

+ ↺ − 16 px

American singer Garth Brooks is reportedly considering leaving the US for Ireland following accusations of sexual abuse.

The country star, 62, shared that his wife Trisha Yearwood, 60, who he refers to as 'The Queen', is 'pushing hard' to get a house in the Emerald Isle during a recent episode of his Facebook Live series Studio G, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. 'We played two weekends, so we went on that stint across the country, and everyone was so sweet to her,' Brooks said, adding that his wife 'fell head over heels in love' with Ireland while he toured there in 2022.Brooks has been hugely-popular in Ireland since the 1990s, with his 2022 concerts sparking a historic storm of demand for tickets.News of their possible move comes just weeks after the Friends In Low Places star was accused of raping a makeup artist who formerly worked for his wife, according to a claim filed in a state court in California in early October.Hours after allegations were made, Brooks told DailyMail.com that the lawsuit was a 'hush money' shakedown.'For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars.'Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another,' he added.Brooks, who previously denied the claims in a complaint filed under 'John Doe', said: 'We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.'Brooks said the situation 'has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face.'He added, 'I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be.'The plaintiff, who filed anonymously as 'Jane Roe', alleges the country icon brought her with him to Los Angeles for a Grammy event honoring the R&B singer Sam Moore in May 2019.She claims The Thunder Rolls singer booked only one hotel suite there for both of them, and when she asked for a separate accommodation, he would not provide one.She accuses him of then accosting her in the doorway nude, hauling her into another room, dangling her upside down by the ankles and raping her, in court documents obtained by Dailymail.com.

News.Az