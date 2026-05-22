Israeli drone strike kills man in Rafah despite ceasefire

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A Palestinian man was killed on Friday after an Israeli drone strike targeted him in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, according to medical sources and local witnesses.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Raafat Breika, whose body was taken to a hospital after the attack west of Rafah, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Ajansı.

Witnesses said a quadcopter drone dropped a bomb on a shepherd in the Al-Shakoush area, killing him instantly.

At the same time, Israeli artillery reportedly shelled eastern parts of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, witnesses said.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 883 people have been killed and 2,648 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire announced in October 2025.

The ceasefire agreement was intended to end the war in Gaza, where more than 72,000 people have reportedly been killed since October 2023, most of them women and children, while large parts of civilian infrastructure across the enclave have been destroyed.

News.Az