Sisi backs Trump’s mediation offer on the Nile dam

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed appreciation for US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate the ongoing dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia over Nile River waters.

In a post on X, Sisi said on Saturday that he addressed Trump's letter by affirming Egypt's position and concerns about the country's water security in regard to Ethiopia's disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On Friday, Trump said that he was ready to restart US mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia to resolve the dispute over the Ethiopian dam, which both Egypt and Sudan consider a serious threat to vital water supplies.

Egypt has long opposed the project because of worries about its future supplies of water from the Nile, on which it is heavily dependent. Sudan, another downstream country, has expressed concern about the regulation and safety of its own water supplies and dams.