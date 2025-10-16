President Aliyev hails Egypt’s organization of Middle East Peace Summit, Baku-Cairo ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has praised Egypt for the excellent organization of the Middle East Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, expressing gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for inviting Azerbaijan to participate.

While receiving the credentials of the newly appointed Egyptian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Hossam El-Din Reda, on Thursday, President Aliyev described the invitation as a sign of mutual trust and friendship between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Fondly recalling President El-Sisi’s visit to Azerbaijan and his own official visit to Egypt, Aliyev noted the implementation of the initiatives discussed during those visits.

Ambassador Reda conveyed the greetings of President El-Sisi to the Azerbaijani head of state. Aliyev expressed his gratitude and asked the ambassador to return his regards to the Egyptian president.

The two sides underlined the importance of the Intergovernmental Commission, noting that its next session would be held soon. They also highlighted that direct flights between Baku and the cities of Sharm El-Sheikh and Cairo have given a strong boost to cooperation in the tourism sector.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian spheres, emphasizing the value of deepening ties between Azerbaijan and Egypt.

News.Az