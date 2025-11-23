Six airlines suspend Venezuela flights after U.S. warns of growing military risks

Chile's LATAM were among the six carriers who suspended operations to Venezuela.(AFP)

Six major airlines have suspended flights to Venezuela after the U.S. aviation regulator warned of “heightened military activity” amid a growing American buildup in the region, further straining tensions with President Nicolás Maduro’s government.

Six airlines canceled flights to Venezuela on Saturday after the U.S. aviation regulator warned of risks from “heightened military activity” amid a significant American military buildup in the region, an industry group said, News.Az reports citng the France 24.

Marisela de Loaiza, president of the Venezuelan Airlines Association (ALAV), said Spain’s Iberia, Portugal’s TAP, Chile’s LATAM, Colombia’s Avianca, Brazil’s GOL, and Caribbean Airlines from Trinidad and Tobago have all suspended service to the country.

She did not specify how long the flight suspensions would last.

Panama's Copa Airlines, Spain's Air Europa and PlusUltra, Turkish Airlines, and Venezuela's LASER are continuing to operate flights for now.

The US Federal Aviation Administration on Friday urged civilian aircraft in Venezuelan airspace to "exercise caution" due to the "worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around Venezuela."

"Threats could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes, including during overflight, the arrival and departure phases of flight, and/or airports and aircraft on the ground," it said.

News.Az