Six injured after gas line blast near Hayward

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six people were injured and three buildings destroyed after a powerful explosion ripped through a neighborhood near Hayward on Thursday morning. The blast occurred just minutes after a construction crew struck an underground gas line, according to Alameda County officials and PG&E.

Fire crews responded around 9:38 a.m. to the 800 block of East Lewelling Boulevard in Ashland, an unincorporated community just south of I-238. Several construction workers were among the injured. Three victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition, while two others suffered minor injuries. Two people initially reported missing were later found safe, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

PG&E said it was alerted at 7:35 a.m. that workers had damaged a gas line. Crews arrived and shut off gas flow by 9:25 a.m.—about 10 minutes before the explosion.

The blast ignited a major fire, drawing roughly 75 firefighters. Three buildings, including two homes and a workshop, were heavily damaged. Debris—including splintered beams and shattered glass—was scattered across nearby streets as authorities evacuated surrounding properties.

State and federal agencies, including CAL/OSHA and the National Transportation Safety Board, have launched investigations into the incident. The explosion occurred along a stretch of East Lewelling Boulevard where Alameda County has been carrying out a yearlong infrastructure improvement project.

Residents described a “giant boom” and flames erupting from the property. One witness said emergency crews dragged injured workers to safety, while others recalled seeing victims with severe burns.

By late afternoon, residents were still waiting for clearance to return to their homes as crews continued securing the area.

News.Az