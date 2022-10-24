Six more grain-loaded ships leave Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six more ships loaded with agricultural products left Ukrainian seaports on October 24 as part of the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the country’s Ministry of Infrastructure said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“Six ships with 227,000 tons of agricultural products left the ports of Odesa for countries in Africa, Asia and Europe,” the ministry said.

The bulk carrier MBC DAISY will deliver 14,000 tonnes of wheat to Algeria, it added.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Since the first ship sailed from Ukraine under the deal on Aug. 1, more than 386 ships with over 8.8 million tons of grain have departed from ports.

