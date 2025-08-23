Six students dead, dozens injured in drowning tragedy at Alexandria beach

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six students lost their lives and 24 others were injured in a drowning incident on Saturday at Abu Talat beach in Alexandria's Agami district, northwest of Cairo, according to a statement from Egypt's Health Ministry.

The victims were part of a student group on a field trip organized by an academy specializing in air hospitality, the ministry said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It added that ambulances were dispatched to the scene. Three of the injured were treated at the beach, while 21 others were transferred to nearby hospitals for further care.

Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, stressed the ministry's commitment to supporting the injured and their families, while closely monitoring the medical and emergency measures, according to the statement.

The ministry, which did not provide details on the circumstances of the drowning, urged the public to observe beach safety guidelines, especially during group outings, to prevent such incidents.

