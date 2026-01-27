SK Hynix shares hits all-time high after Microsoft deal

The stock closed 8.7% higher on the Korea Exchange on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses that followed the latest tariff threats from US President Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Shares have continued to rise this year, extending a rally driven by demand for AI-related technologies that has pushed SK Hynix’s market capitalization beyond $400 billion.

According to Maeil Business Newspaper, each of Microsoft’s Maia 200 AI accelerators, unveiled on Monday, will use six units of SK Hynix’s HBM3E high-bandwidth memory. The report cited sources in the semiconductor industry and brokerage sector. An SK Hynix spokesperson said the company could not confirm or disclose customer-related details.

SK Hynix shares have increased roughly tenfold over the past three years, fueled by strong investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and supported by an early supply agreement with Nvidia. Improving pricing for legacy memory chips has also strengthened the outlook for the company ahead of its earnings report due on Thursday.

Tuesday’s gains were driven by “dip buying and rising HBM earnings expectations,” said Jung In Yun, chief executive officer of Fibonacci Asset Management Global. He added that SK Hynix is likely to once again deliver earnings in line with market expectations.

Further support came after Citigroup raised its price target on SK Hynix by 56% to a street-high 1.4 million won, maintaining its buy rating and placing the stock on a 30-day upside catalyst watch.

“The memory market is shifting toward semi-customization, with customers required to sign contracts a year ahead of actual product delivery,” Citi analyst Peter Lee wrote in a note on Monday. “In 2026, we expect global DRAM and NAND pricing growth to be significantly stronger than previously anticipated.”