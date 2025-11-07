Slot calls for patience as Isak returns to Liverpool training ahead of Man City clash

“He will train for the first time today after being three weeks out,” Slot told journalists, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“But if you are three weeks only in rehab, that doesn’t bring you back to the levels he was three weeks ago,” he stated.

Isak, who joined Liverpool from Newcastle in September for a British-record £125 million ($164 million), has been sidelined since sustaining an injury during last month’s Champions League win in Frankfurt.

The Swedish striker, 26, has made eight appearances for Liverpool but is yet to find the net in the Premier League. Slot said Isak would need time to regain match fitness, emphasizing that training cannot fully replicate game intensity.

Meanwhile, Slot confirmed goalkeeper Alisson Becker is expected to return after the upcoming international break.

Liverpool, currently third in the table, trail leaders Arsenal by seven points ahead of Sunday’s crucial trip to face second-placed Manchester City.