Slovak ambassador hails Azerbaijan’s important role in EU’s energy diversification

Azerbaijan plays an important role in the EU energy sources’ diversification, said Slovak Ambassador to Azerbaijan Milan Lajčiak.

The ambassador made the remarks during an international seminar, titled “Visegrad Group and Azerbaijan”, in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“The EU has decided to actively explore various energy sources, and Azerbaijan plays an important role in this field, as this country is rich in gas and oil. Moreover, Azerbaijan shows a corresponding initiative and readiness to cooperate with the EU,” he said.

According to Lajčiak, the armed conflict in Ukraine caused a crisis in the energy and food sectors.

“This led to an acceleration of inflation and a tightening of monetary policy. In light of this situation, the Visegrad Group sees additional opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan based on common interests,” the Slovak diplomat added.

News.Az