Yandex metrika counter

Slovak companies join ‘smart village’ project in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

  • Economics
  • Share
Slovak companies join ‘smart village’ project in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

Slovak companies are actively involved in the implementation of a “smart village” project in Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam district, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at the Azerbaijan-Slovakia Business Forum in Baku, News.Az reports.

Akhundov highlighted that Slovak companies, alongside other foreign enterprises, are contributing to the restoration efforts in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions.

“The “smart village” project, successfully implemented by Slovak companies in the village of Garvand in Aghdam district, demonstrates the potential for expanding cooperation between our countries,” the deputy minister added.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      