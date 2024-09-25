Slovak companies join ‘smart village’ project in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovak companies are actively involved in the implementation of a “smart village” project in Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam district, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at the Azerbaijan-Slovakia Business Forum in Baku, News.Az reports.Akhundov highlighted that Slovak companies, alongside other foreign enterprises, are contributing to the restoration efforts in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions.“The “smart village” project, successfully implemented by Slovak companies in the village of Garvand in Aghdam district, demonstrates the potential for expanding cooperation between our countries,” the deputy minister added.

News.Az