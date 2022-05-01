News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Smart Village
Tag:
Smart Village
Azerbaijan to implement smart village project in Aghdam
15 Oct 2024-20:31
Slovak companies join ‘smart village’ project in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam
25 Sep 2024-17:03
ICT – as the main factor in the development of the economy
(ANALYTICS)
11 Mar 2023-07:54
Azerbaijan cooperates with world’s leading companies in construction of “smart” cities, villages: Minister
21 Nov 2022-10:57
Aghali “smart” village project in Azerbaijan is based on UN’s SDGs – official
21 Nov 2022-10:21
II anniversary of the Victory: steps taken and successes achieved on the way to the Great Return
(ANALYTICS)
05 Nov 2022-10:37
Azerbaijan relocates ten more families to Agali village
23 Jul 2022-09:16
Residents of Zengilan's Agalı village start to return to their homes today- PHOTO
19 Jul 2022-05:03
Meeting of working group on ecological issues held in Smart village
14 Jun 2022-14:58
The Great Return - Aghali village
05 Jun 2022-06:33
Latest News
Azerbaijan hands over four Armenian prisoners to Yerevan
Azerbaijan, Uganda waive visa for diplomats
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan review bilateral cooperation, regional issues
Amateur Jordan Smith shocks star-studded field to win 'One Point Slam'
Wall St futures dip as Bank of America
Watch:
Giannis boos back at Bucks crowd during blowout
Frozen waterfalls bring winter magic to Azerbaijan’s Gadabay
Supreme Court set to rule, Trump tariffs case pending
Ukraine appoints new defense minister
Voyager 1 nears historic one light-day from Earth
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31