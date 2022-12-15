Slovak parliament dumps centre-right cabinet, early election an option

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovakia's minority centre-right government lost a no-confidence vote on Thursday, raising political instability and possibly bringing an early election sometime in 2023 while the euro zone country battles soaring energy prices and a weakening economy, News.az reports.

The no-confidence motion, passed by 78 lawmakers in the 150-seat parliament, will most likely not mean the immediate change of the government as Prime Minister Eduard Heger stays on in a caretaker capacity with limited powers while parliamentary parties and President Zuzana Caputova weigh a way forward.

News.Az