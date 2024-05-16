Slovak president-elect calls for suspension of EU election campaigning

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovakia’s president-elect Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico’s coalition partner on Thursday (16 May) called on all national parties to suspend or tone down campaigning ahead of European Parliament elections after Wednesday’s assassination attempt, News.Az reports citing EURACTIV.

“I am calling on all political parties in Slovakia to temporarily suspend or considerably reduce their European election campaign,” Pellegrini said in a statement, adding Slovakia should avoid “further confrontation”.Pellegrini addressed his message not only to politicians but also to opinion leaders and the media, insisting that politicians should not use the assassination attempt to score political points and to further reinforce the country’s extreme polarisation.“If there is anything the people of Slovakia urgently need today, it is at least a basic consensus of the Slovak political representation. And if not a consensus, at least a civilised discussion”, he said.Fico is in a serious but stable condition, announced Defence Minister Robert Kaliňák earlier this morning.

News.Az