South Korea’s Lee to visit India, Vietnam for high-level talks

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set to embark on a two-nation trip to India and Vietnam next week for summit talks, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Lee will depart on Sunday for a three-day state visit to India and is scheduled to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told reporters.

He will then travel to Vietnam on Tuesday for a state visit, where he is expected to hold talks on Wednesday with To Lam, who serves as both Vietnam’s president and general secretary of the Communist Party.

According to Wi, Lee is scheduled to return home on Friday following the conclusion of his diplomatic tour.