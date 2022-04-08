Slovakia delivers S-300 air-defense system to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovakia has provided an S-300 air-defense system to Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“I would like to confirm that Slovakia has provided Ukraine with an air-defence system S-300. Ukrainian nation is bravely defending its sovereign country and us too. It is our duty to help, not to stay put and be ignorant to the loss of human lives under Russia’s aggression,” Heger tweeted.

It should be noted that Slovakia handed over the S-300 system at the request of Ukraine in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter on the right to self-defense.

Earlier, Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad' affirmed that Slovakia stands ready readiness to supply S-300 air-defense system to Ukraine if it receives a worthy alternative.

Nad' noted that Slovakia could also send Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine if NATO provides Slovakia with American F-16s instead.

News.Az