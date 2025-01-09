Slovakia warns of retaliation against Ukraine over gas transit dispute
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico attends a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (unseen) following their meeting in the government headquarters in Budapest, Hungary, 16 January 2024. Photo: EPA-EFE/Szilard Koszticsak
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico warned on Thursday that Slovakia would impose harsh reciprocal measures on Ukraine if the issue of halted gas transit through the country remains unresolved.Following talks with EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen, Fico accused Kyiv of harming Slovakia by not renewing a gas transit agreement with Russia to transport gas through Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
He further threatened to take action, which could include cutting emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine or reducing support for refugees.
On Monday, the Slovak prime minister said that a new round of EU consultations on gas, which was scheduled for January 7, had been disrupted as the Ukrainian delegation did not show up.
On January 1, the transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine was completely stopped due to Kyiv's refusal to extend a previous agreement, which provided for pumping 40 billion cubic meters annually.