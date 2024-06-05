Slovenia keen on expanding energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovenia is keen on expanding its cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector, Slovenian Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate and Energy Tina Sersen said on Wednesday.

“Slovenia, which still depends on Russian gas, is now seeking new sources of energy. We can strengthen ties with Azerbaijan in this area,” Sersen said at the Baku Energy Forum.“As for energy policy, we have common, unifying features. Both countries have great potential. We can exchange experience in the field of green energy,” the deputy minister noted.The Slovenian deputy minister also stated that her country commends Azerbaijan’s COP29 presidency. “We will support you at this conference and contribute to its work,” Sersen assured.

