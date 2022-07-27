Slovenia working on new package of military aid for Ukraine, minister says
Slovenia is preparing a new package of military assistance for Ukraine, Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said on Wednesday.
Fajon made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.
"Of course, we have received a request for additional military assistance. This is what we are going to discuss now as we have a new government. We are preparing a new package of assistance for Ukraine and it will be discussed literally within the next few days,” the minister said.
Fajon pledged that Slovenia will keep providing support to Ukraine.