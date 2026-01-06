Slushy roads prompt school delays and closures in Minnesota

+ ↺ − 16 px

Overnight rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow created slippery, slushy conditions across central and southern Minnesota, as well as western Wisconsin, on Tuesday.

The hazardous roads and near-freezing temperatures led some school districts to delay or cancel classes. The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported scattered icy patches, and blocked storm drains caused localized flooding in the Twin Cities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

While the precipitation is expected to end Tuesday morning, temperatures dropping below freezing overnight could make streets and sidewalks icy again on Wednesday.

