Small plane crashes into bus in Sao Paulo during attempted emergency landing - VIDEO

A small plane crashed into a public bus today in Sao Paulo, Brazil, sparking a massive fire.

Around 7.20 am local time on the Avenida Marques de Sao Vicente in Barra Funda, Sao Paulo, the small King Air F90 plane smashed into the ground during an attempted emergency landing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The plane crashed just five minutes after taking off from Campo de Marte. It had attempted an emergency landing.

At least two people died in the crash. A fire department spokesperson confirmed the deaths to local media.

Two people - a motorcyclist and a woman who was on the bus - were injured after they were struck by debris from the explosion, CNN Brasil informed.

News.Az