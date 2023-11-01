News.az
Sao Paulo
Tag:
Sao Paulo
Matisse and Portinari artworks stolen in São Paulo heist
09 Dec 2025-14:55
Former Chelsea player Oscar hospitalized with heart issue
12 Nov 2025-15:34
Brazil kicks off COP30 climate events as global tensions test climate ambition
03 Nov 2025-09:45
Brazilian police arrest suspect in $100 million PIX banking hack
05 Jul 2025-09:09
A small aircraft crashed in São Paulo state, Brazil, killing two people
16 Feb 2025-11:20
Small plane crashes into bus in Sao Paulo during attempted emergency landing
- VIDEO
04 Feb 2025-15:19
Brazilian President Lula undergoes surgery for brain hemorrhage after fall
10 Dec 2024-15:38
Power outages impact 1.4 million households in Brazil's largest city following severe storm
13 Oct 2024-14:18
Initial results of Brazil's 2024 municipal elections
07 Oct 2024-13:49
Dozens missing, feared buried in mud in Brazil
21 Feb 2023-11:23
