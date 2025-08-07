Yandex metrika counter

SMIC reports 19.5% drop in Q2 profit amid market challenges

  • Economics
  • Share
SMIC reports 19.5% drop in Q2 profit amid market challenges
Photo: Reuters

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), China’s largest contract chipmaker, announced a 19.5% year-on-year decline in its second-quarter profit.

The company reported a net profit of $132.5 million for the quarter ending in June, falling short of analyst expectations, which had forecasted $183.35 million, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The results highlight ongoing pressures in the global semiconductor industry, impacted by supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions. Despite these challenges, SMIC remains a key player in China’s ambitions to boost its domestic chip manufacturing capabilities.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      