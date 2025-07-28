Snorter Presale surges past $2M – can this telegram trading bot be the next $PENGU?

Snorter Presale surges past $2M – can this telegram trading bot be the next $PENGU?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Solana meme coins are back in focus and Pudgy Penguins’ native token PENGU is leading the charge. After hitting a low of $0.0995 in June, PENGU surged more than 280% in just a month to peak at a new all-time high of $0.046 on July 23. The catalyst? A surprise ETF application filed with the CBOE, sparking renewed institutional interest in the Solana ecosystem and its rapidly growing meme coin sector.

With the Solana meme coin market cap now above $14.6 billion, PENGU’s move has caught the attention of traders looking for the next high-upside play. Momentum from PENGU has started to spill over into smaller-cap projects – especially those combining meme appeal with tangible utility.

Enter Snorter Token ($SNORT), a Solana-native Telegram trading bot project that just passed $2.5 million in presale funding. As Solana meme coins catch fire again, many investors are wondering: Could Snorter be the next PENGU?

Meme Coin Mania Returns and Snorter’s Timing Is Perfect

The overall meme coin market cap has rebounded above $80 billion after dipping below $50 billion earlier this year. While the space remains volatile, it’s also one of the few sectors in crypto where small caps still explode seemingly overnight.

PENGU’s recent performance is a case in point. Its vertical move not only made headlines but also revitalised trader interest in Solana-based meme tokens. With capital rotating from PENGU into earlier-stage coins, projects like Snorter are catching that attention just as they reach a critical funding phase.

BUY SNORTER NOW BEFORE THE NEXT PRICE INCREASE

SNORT, the token powering Snorter Bot, has quickly become one of the hottest presale coins on Solana. With more than $2.5 million raised and a dynamic presale pricing model that increases every 48 hours, SNORT is now being recognized as one of the most likely candidates to follow in PENGU’s footsteps.

A Telegram Trading Bot Built to Spot 100x Tokens and Be One

Snorter Bot is more than just a hype-driven meme coin. It’s a fully operational Telegram trading bot designed to help users catch meme coin launches early and trade them faster than the competition.

Snorter is developed natively on Solana, which gives it sub-second execution speeds that outperform most Ethereum-based bots. Its custom RPC connection means the bot can detect new Raydium or Jupiter liquidity pools instantly – triggering buy orders before a coin even trends on DEX tools or X.

Speed is critical in meme coin trading, where even a few seconds of delay can mean missing a pump or becoming exit liquidity. Snorter’s Fast Sniper mode ensures users are first in line.

Speed alone isn’t enough in today’s high-risk environment. Snorter also bakes in honeypot detection, blacklist scanning and front-running protection to help traders avoid malicious tokens and MEV traps.

For those who prefer a more hands-off approach, Snorter features full copy trading. You can mirror top-performing wallets automatically, with adjustable position sizing to suit your strategy and risk appetite.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/07/2-1753723763.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

PENGU Proved the Potential – SNORT Brings the Infrastructure

PENGU may have sparked this Solana meme coin revival, but SNORT aims to build on it with actual trading infrastructure. While PENGU focused on brand and community growth, Snorter delivers a toolset designed to help traders profit from the next wave of meme coin launches.

As more liquidity enters the meme coin market – thanks in part to PENGU’s ETF exposure and Solana’s surging volume – Snorter is positioning itself as the go-to tool for capturing those moves.

With a Telegram-native interface and intuitive text commands, the bot is accessible to both new and seasoned traders. Scheduled orders, cascading exits and even wallet portfolio tracking are all available without leaving the Telegram app.

Why $SNORT Could Be the Token to Watch This Cycle

Snorter isn’t just a utility – it’s also a meme coin in its own right. The $SNORT token powers all bot functionality. Holding it unlocks discounted trading fees (down to 0.85%), higher staking yields, access to new features and participation in governance and trading competitions.

That dual role – meme coin plus infrastructure token – is part of why $SNORT is getting attention. It plays both sides of the cycle: traders use it to snipe meme coins and also hold it as a meme coin with massive upside.

With the token priced at just $0.0995 in its current presale round, many early buyers see echoes of where PEPE, BONK and yes – PENGU – started their runs. And with 168% APY staking rewards live during the presale, the incentives to accumulate and lock SNORT are strong.

A Presale Built for Traders – With Tools to Match

The Snorter Token presale isn’t just about raising capital – it’s about onboarding users into the ecosystem. Buyers can acquire SNORT using SOL, ETH, USDT, USDC, or even a credit card and instantly stake tokens to begin earning returns.

Support for Best Wallet adds further accessibility. SNORT balances display directly in-app and Best Wallet users gain early access to future token launches through the “Upcoming Tokens” feature.

It’s a presale built with crypto-native traders in mind, offering both upside and usability.

Can SNORT Be the Next PENGU?

The meme coin market is primed for another breakout. With PENGU showing that Solana-based tokens can still deliver 10x+ returns in a matter of weeks, the search for the next mover is on.

Snorter stands out not just because of its branding or its Telegram presence, but because it delivers a real product that aligns perfectly with the current moment in crypto.

Where PENGU built the hype, Snorter provides the mechanism to act on it.

INVEST IN $SNORT BEFORE THE NEXT PRICE INCREASE

For traders looking to gain an edge, or simply ride the next big meme wave, $SNORT is shaping up to be one of the best low-cap opportunities of the year.

News.Az