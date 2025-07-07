Snorter trading bot raises $1.5M – Is this the Telegram tool that redefines Crypto sniping?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Snorter is turning heads with over $1.5 million raised, ultra-low fees, and a Solana-powered Telegram trading bot built for serious crypto sniping. Fast, smart, and battle-ready: it’s more than a meme, it’s a new way to trade.

Snorter Token (SNORT) may sound like a meme, but it’s shaping up to be one of the most functional tools in crypto sniping and Telegram trading bot innovation. In just a short time, it has raised over $1.5 million through its presale, capturing the attention of degens and serious investors alike.

Launched during a resurgence in meme coin trading and with the market moving toward automation-first tools, Snorter Token isn’t just riding a trend – it’s redefining one. By combining Solana-native speed with an accessible Telegram interface, Snorter is building what many now view as the fastest and most accessible crypto sniping tool on the market.

Snorter Brings Solana Speed and Precision to DEX Bots

Trading bots like Banana Gun, Maestro and Trojan have dominated DEX volume since the start of the year. Yet many of these tools, while powerful, are often burdened by high fees, slower chains, or complex UX. Snorter Token avoids those pitfalls by choosing Solana as its primary base and going a step further with custom RPC routing.

Unlike public RPC endpoints, which get clogged during high-traffic moments, Snorter uses private nodes that prioritize its trades. The result is a faster, cleaner execution pipeline – one that’s particularly advantageous when sniping newly launched tokens on platforms like Pump.fun or DexScreener.

This edge in speed is exactly what gives Snorter users a leg up. When seconds or milliseconds make the difference between entry at 2x and 20x, private routing on Solana is not just a feature – it’s a requirement.

Why Snorter Token Is Surging in Presale Popularity

The presale for $SNORT token is racing ahead. With the token currently priced at $0.0973, investors are getting in before its upcoming price stage jump. So far, over $1.4 million has been committed and two large wallet purchases worth nearly $200,000 show confidence from high-conviction buyers.

What’s fueling this demand? It comes down to three core areas: automation, fees and utility.

First, Snorter handles crypto trading where traders already spend their time – in Telegram. The bot executes swaps, snipes and even copy trades without needing third-party dashboards or browser wallets. It streamlines speculative trading into a few simple Telegram commands.

Second, fees are competitive. While most Telegram bots charge around 1.5% per trade, Snorter slashes that to just 0.85%, but only for holders of the $SNORT token. This system incentivizes long-term token retention while directly improving trading ROI.

Finally, there's utility in yield. The presale offers staking rewards of up to 224% APY, with tokens locked until the end of the presale. These returns provide an extra layer of value for early adopters who are betting on Snorter’s long-term success.

What Sets Snorter Apart From Other Telegram Trading Bots

The Telegram trading bot ecosystem is competitive, but Snorter’s blend of meme energy and genuine DeFi infrastructure puts it in a unique category.

It’s not just another Ethereum-based bot with high gas fees. By focusing on Solana and expanding to Ethereum, Snorter benefits from both low cost and wide network reach. The dual-chain support gives users flexibility while minimizing friction across different trading environments.

Snorter also builds in real-time honeypot and rug pull detection, critical safety layers in today’s scam-heavy meme market. Before executing a trade, the bot analyses contract code for malicious behavior, like blacklisted sellers or mint exploits. It doesn’t just automate – it protects.

SNORTER IS THE TOP OF THE PACK – INVEST NOW BEFORE PRICE INCREASES

Meanwhile, the copy trading functionality brings a level of accessibility to retail traders. By letting users follow top-performing wallets, Snorter essentially offers a ‘follow the alpha’ mechanic built directly into Telegram. You pick the wallet, set the position size and the bot mirrors moves in real time.

Who Is Snorter Token Built For?

Not every crypto investor wants to stare at charts or read whitepapers all day. Many are looking for automated trading tools that simplify the process without sacrificing returns.

Snorter is perfect for degenerate traders who thrive in meme coin markets but want smarter tools for timing entries and exits. It’s for anyone who’s been burned by delayed swaps, slow wallets, or getting front-run by bots on Ethereum. It’s also ideal for newer users who want to get into crypto sniping but don’t know where to start.

With the Telegram-based interface, it feels less like using a trading platform and more like chatting with a well-programmed assistant. That approachability could help drive mass adoption of Telegram trading bots and Snorter is right at the front of that curve.

Presale Dynamics and Community Ownership

Unlike many bots launched through VC rounds or private token deals, Snorter Token’s launch has been community-first from day one. There were no private investment rounds. Every token is acquired transparently through the presale, which gives small investors equal footing.

Holders also gain future governance power. Once Snorter’s DAO is activated, $SNORT will be used to vote on new blockchain integrations, bot upgrades, fee tiers and treasury allocations. That level of user participation mirrors the ethos of decentralized finance and it sets Snorter apart from purely commercial bot products.

Crypto Sniping Meets Meme Utility

Despite its meme coin aesthetic, Snorter isn’t satire – it’s utility masquerading as humor. That blend of entertainment and functionality could help it thrive in today’s market, where coins like Fartcoin and SPX6900 have reached billion-dollar caps with zero utility.

Snorter does the opposite: it delivers real tools and real automation, wrapped in a tone that doesn’t take itself too seriously and that might be the perfect formula in 2025, where degens want speed and substance – without the fluff.

A Telegram Trading Bot That Delivers Speed, Safety and Smarts

In a market where trading speed can be the difference between life-changing returns and total loss, Snorter is giving everyday traders the edge they need. With over $1.5 million raised, a thriving presale and feature-rich infrastructure, this Telegram trading bot is fast becoming one of the top tools in crypto sniping.

If you’ve ever wanted to front-run meme coin listings, avoid honeypots, or follow top wallets – all without leaving Telegram – Snorter might be the fastest, safest way to do it.

And with its presale heating up, now may be your last chance to secure $SNORT before exchange listings and broader adoption raise the stakes.

INVEST IN SNORTER TO SNIPE MEME COINS EARLY

Snorter isn’t just another meme coin. It’s the meme bot with a purpose and a very fast trigger finger.

