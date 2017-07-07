“Snow” falls in Kenya

+ ↺ − 16 px

Much to their surprise residents of Nyahururu, Kenya, woke up to snow on Tuesday morning.

Many flocked to the streets, brandishing their cellphones to capture this odd occurrence, while others took to social media, to voice their disbelief, okayafrica reports

However, the Kenyan Meterological Department was quick to point out that it wasn’t snow, but rather, a particularly aggressive hail storm.

