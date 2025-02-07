Snowstorms disrupt travel at S. Korea’s Jeju Airport, cancel over 100 flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy snow and strong winds disrupted flights at South Korea's Jeju International Airport, the gateway to the southern Jeju Island, on Friday, leading to massive flight cancellations.

As of 3 p.m., 102 domestic departure flights, 121 domestic arrival flights and 16 international flights set to land or take off at the Jeju airport were canceled, airport officials said, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

In addition, 25 domestic arrivals, 21 domestic departures and one international flight were delayed, they said, noting about 15,000 travelers were stranded on the island due to the flight disruptions.

In particular, Korean Air canceled all flights set to depart from Jeju from 10 a.m.

With strong wind and wind shear advisories issued for Jeju airport, occasional snowstorms are causing disruptions to airport operations, airport officials said.

The flight cancellations were also affected by heavy snowfall at other regional airports, they explained.

News.Az