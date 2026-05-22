Mel Gibson calls The Resurrection of The Christ his life’s defining work

Gibson made the remarks while discussing the long-anticipated film, which continues his exploration of biblical themes and follows his earlier work focused on the life and death of Jesus Christ, News.Az reports, citing Bang Premier.

Gibson views the project as a culmination of years of creative development and spiritual reflection.

He said the film stands at the centre of his life’s work, suggesting it carries deep personal meaning beyond his previous directing and acting projects.

The production is being closely followed by audiences due to the success and controversy surrounding his earlier religious films, which attracted both strong critical attention and global box office interest.

Further details about release dates and production progress have not yet been fully confirmed, but the project continues to generate significant public curiosity.