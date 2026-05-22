Iran cites UN charter to condemn US-Israeli military strikes

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Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says that the US-Israeli attack on Iran at the end of February and the subsequent war are a “flagrant violation” of the UN charter.

“The UN Charter does not recognize any notion of a ‘necessary war’ that would grant [the US] the right to use force against another sovereign nation based on the arbitrary & whimsical decisions of aggressors,” Baghaei said in a post on social media addressed to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“The American-Israeli attack on Iran cannot be downplayed or reframed as merely an ‘unnecessary war.'”

Baghaei continued: “It was a flagrant violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter – a blatant act of aggression against a sovereign State. Any nation that values the rule of law and the UN Charter must unequivocally condemn this act of aggression and call for accountability.”

News.Az