Heatwave set to grip UK as forecasters warn of rising temperatures

Heatwave set to grip UK as forecasters warn of rising temperatures

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A heatwave is expected to affect parts of the United Kingdom as meteorologists forecast a period of unusually high temperatures, raising concerns about public health, transport disruption and pressure on infrastructure.

Weather experts say the warm spell is likely to build gradually, with some regions potentially experiencing prolonged hot and dry conditions depending on shifting weather systems across Europe, News.Az reports, citing Independent.

Forecasters are monitoring the development closely as temperature patterns indicate a stronger-than-average high-pressure system moving towards the country.

The expected heatwave could bring above-average temperatures in several areas, increasing the likelihood of heat-related warnings and prompting advice for vulnerable groups to take precautions.

Authorities may issue guidance on hydration, outdoor activity and travel safety if conditions intensify, particularly in urban areas where heat retention is higher.

Meteorologists note that the duration of the hot spell remains uncertain, but current models suggest it could last several days before more unsettled conditions return.

News.Az