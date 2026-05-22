Why expensive toothpastes are driving Colgate India's growth

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Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported a 2.7% rise in adjusted quarterly profit, powered heavily by a surge in consumer demand for its higher-end personal care products.





The oral care giant’s profit before exceptional items and taxes climbed to 4.91 billion rupees ($51.3 million), up from 4.78 billion rupees during the same period last year. The stronger operational performance helped offset a one-time charge of 165.8 million rupees related to employee severance and internal restructuring, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The primary engine behind the growth was the company's premium portfolio—which includes specialized oral beauty and teeth-whitening lines. This premium segment is currently expanding at three times the pace of the company's baseline product catalog, signaling a strong shift in Indian consumer preferences toward luxury personal care.

Overall revenue from operations jumped 9% to 15.83 billion rupees, bolstered by a 9.2% increase in domestic net sales.

However, the path to profit wasn't entirely smooth. Total expenses surged by 11.7%, driven by volatile raw material costs. Colgate-Palmolive noted that global conflicts have triggered a significant jump in crude oil prices, inflating packaging and production expenses across the industry. Despite these macroeconomic headwinds, the company's push toward premiumization successfully kept its bottom line in the green.

News.Az