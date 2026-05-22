Hezbollah drone strike targets Israeli military border gear
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Hezbollah claims it has carried out a drone attack targeting Israeli military equipment in the southern Lebanese town of al-Aadaissah, close to the Israeli border, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
Israel’s military, meanwhile, reported impacts of “suspicious aerial targets” in the border area.
By Aysel Mammadzada