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Hezbollah drone strike targets Israeli military border gear

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Hezbollah drone strike targets Israeli military border gear
Photo: Getty Images

Hezbollah claims it has carried out a drone attack targeting Israeli military equipment in the southern Lebanese town of al-Aadaissah, close to the Israeli border, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Israel’s military, meanwhile, reported impacts of “suspicious aerial targets” in the border area.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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