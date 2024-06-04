SOCAR, BOTAS sign deal on delivery of Turkmen gas to Türkiye through Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Turkish company BOTAS have signed a number of natural gas supply, transportation and transit contracts, News.Az reports.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Chairman of SOCAR Supervisory Board, and Alparslan Bayraktar, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.The agreements envisages the transportation of the natural gas to Türkiye through SOCAR and delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria via Türkiye, cooperation in terms of gas supply to Nakhchivan, as well as the transportation of Turkmen gas to Türkiye via Azerbaijan and the third countries.The ceremony also featured the signing of an agreement between the Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company and BOTAS, envisaging the continuation of gas transportation to Türkiye from the "Shah Deniz" field.

News.Az