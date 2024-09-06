SOCAR, Halliburton to reassess residual hydrocarbons potential in Gunashli field

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Halliburton, American multinational corporation and the world's second-largest oil service company, have inked a Technical Services Agreement.

The agreement was signed by Ali Gurbanov, Director General of SOCAR’s Azneft Production Union, and Graeme Taylor, Halliburton’s Vice President for the Caspian Region, News.Az reports citing SOCAR.The document provides for modern studies to reassess the potential of residual hydrocarbons in the Gunashli field, located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, and the identification of residual oil zones.

