SOCAR, Itochu Oil Exploration Co., Ltd. sign MoU

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Japan’s Itochu Oil Exploration Co., Ltd. have today inked a Memorandum of Understanding on scientif

Prior to the signing ceremony, SOCAR leadership met with a Japanese delegation, who are in Baku to attend the 9th meeting of Azerbaijan-Japan Economic Committee, AzerTag reports.

Addressing the meeting, SOCAR Vice President for Field Development Yashar Latifov hailed the activities of Japanese companies in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az