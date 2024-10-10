SOCAR, Japanese company eye co-op in energy transition, decarbonization

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has engaged in discussions with a Japanese company regarding cooperation in energy transition and decarbonization.

The discussions took place during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Seita Hagihara, President of Yokogawa Europe B.V. and Vice President of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, News.Az reports, citing the SOCAR’s press service.The meeting highlighted the satisfaction with their existing collaboration and explored prospects for expanding their partnership.Topics included opportunities for joint efforts in digitalizing production and processing, as well as initiatives related to energy transition and decarbonization. The parties also shared insights on other areas of mutual interest.

News.Az