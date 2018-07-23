SOCAR: Kulevi Port received more than 2,200 vessels

+ ↺ − 16 px

The port of Kulevi oil terminal of SOCAR`s asset in Georgia, so far, has received and departed more than 2,200 vessels.

Kulevi Port began operating in May 2008, according to AzerTag. Since then, the port has received and departed more than 2,200 vessels. The port operates without interruption year. One of the most important factors in Kulevi Port`s successful functioning is maintaining navigation depths at the access channel and its internal harbor. The total capacity of the terminal is 10 million tons of oil cargo per year, including three million tons of oil, three million tons of diesel fuel and four million tons of fuel oil.

The total capacity of the terminal`s tank farm is 320,000 cubic meters.

News.Az

News.Az