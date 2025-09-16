SOCAR, MSC ink strategic cooperation agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the world’s largest shipping firm, have signed a strategic cooperation agreement.

The signing ceremony took place in Baku, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.

The document is aimed at enhancing Türkiye’s presence in the global supply chain.

Under the agreement, Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), MSC’s global terminal operator subsidiary, will become a shareholder in SOCAR Terminal, the largest container port in the Aegean region. This partnership will integrate SOCAR Terminal into TIL’s extensive international network.

Planned investments in new equipment and technology will expand the terminal’s capacity, improve operational efficiency, and advance digitalization, sustainability, and infrastructure development.

SOCAR Terminal, featuring a 700-meter continuous berth, 16-meter depth, 420,000 m² port area, and 30,000 m² back area, can accommodate large ULCS vessels and multiple main ships simultaneously, reducing waiting times. Operating with a “port of the future” concept, the terminal emphasizes the highest occupational health and safety standards, cutting-edge digitalization, and technology investments. It also promotes a sustainable business model by lowering its carbon footprint, investing in renewable energy, and enhancing energy efficiency.

